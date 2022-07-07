Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Well, you’ve been warned.

Beginning July 13, the grace for the speed cameras on the JFX will end and drivers exceeding the posted speed limit will now be issued a $40 fine.

According to data released to FOX Baltimore, during the first 60 days of the placement of the cameras along the expressway, 150,616 warning notices were issued to drivers clocked going more than 11 miles over the limit.

Text “BMORE” To 52140 to join our text club.

Speed cameras were posted along I-83 in April. They were placed in both directions at the W. 41st Street ramp in Baltimore in an effort to protect drivers, highway workers, and first responders.

Speed Cameras On JFX To Start Issuing Fines Next Week was originally published on 92q.com