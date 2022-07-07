Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Gabrielle Union took to Instagram to show off her and her daughter Kaavia’s matching swimwear and they’re definitely giving us mommy and me fashion goals!

Taking to the platform, the actress danced alongside her baby girl as they donned matching swim suits, Gab rocking the colorful bikini style while Kaavia wore a darling one piece. Gabrielle rocked her hair in straight back corn-row style braids while Kaavia let her long locs hang free in an afro style. The mommy daughter pair danced to Latto’s “It’s Giving” as they showed off their matching suits and had fun in the sun.

,” the beauty captioned the adorable video. Check it out below. “Me and @kaaviajames twinnin and grinnin. Big 4th of July/Hot Links/Rose’ energy,” the beauty captioned the adorable video. Check it out below.

“It’s the pose at the beginning for me #modelenergy,” one of Gabrielle’s followers commented on the adorable video while another follower wrote, “That Kaavia!!! She’s a trip!!! So stinkin cute!!! ”

She’s adorable! We just love this mommy daughter pair!

Gabrielle Union And Daughter Kaavia Are Twinning In Matching Swimsuits was originally published on hellobeautiful.com