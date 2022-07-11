Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulation are in order to model, actress, and philanthropist Naomi Campbell. The iconic runway model took to Instagram to announce her honorary doctorate from the University of the Creative Arts.

In a lengthy Instagram post she wrote, “Graduation Day , I’m beyond words of gratitude and emotion to receive such an honor from @unicreativearts . Thank you for the warm embrace class of 20 , 21, 22 .. You are our future creatives and cannot wait to see your contribution to the world . Thank you President and Vice-Chancellor Bashir Makhoul.. Thank you to my mother @valeriemorriscampbell & my family for standing by side .. and my chosen family .. And thank you to my higher power GOD Almighty for guiding me each day .. and my biggest blessing my daughter ., #UCAGraduation

#UCAGraduation2022

@riccardotisci17 @burberry. @davebenett”

Last week, Campbell and her close friends celebrated the honor with an intimate party. Sean “Love” P-Diddy Combs helped his long-time friend commemorate the moment with a cake that had the model’s baby picture on it, adorned with countless candles.

Campbell is proof that life gets better with age. Although she’s had an inspirational career as a Black supermodel, life after 50 is just as empowering. Not only did the model become a mother at 50 years old, but she’s also adding new accolades to her resume, like an honorary doctorate.

Naomi Campbell Receives An Honorary Doctorate From The University Of The Creative Arts was originally published on hellobeautiful.com