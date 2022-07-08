Praise Featured Video CLOSE

MEASURED DAYS

Life throws all kinds of things at us. Stress, pressure, decisions, and busy schedules. When we are living, rushed in the midst of our own lives, we forget the age – old reality that life passes over quickly. If we stop, as the Psalmist did, in full awareness of a fleeting life, we begin to recognize that what was once pressing is really trivial, and what was once urgent is actually insignificant.

By numbering our days and being mindful of our own fleeting existence on earth, we can spend our energies not on the pressures of earth, but rather on the purposes of heaven, which will last forever.

Scripture:

Psalm 39:4 (NRSV) Lord, let me know my end, and what is the measure of my day; let me know how fleeting my life is.

Prayer:

Teach me, Lord, to number my days. Give me eternal vision so that I can live my life for the things that truly matter and not spend so much of my time pursuing what won’t last.

Passages provided by Be Still and Know 365 Daily Devotions, Broadstreet Publishings

Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – Measured Days (July 8) was originally published on praisedc.com