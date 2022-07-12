CLOSE
Bomb Beauty Shop LLC
Business Description: “Visit the Bomb Beauty Shop located in Pikesville for all your Aesthetic, Beauty, and Wellness Needs!”
Business Website: https://www.bombbeautiesshop.com/
Ikonic Live
Business Description: “Baltimore’s Premier Venue for Weddings and Special Events.”
Business Website: https://ikoniclive.com/
Swift Staffing
Business Description: “Swift Staffing is a black owned staffing agency that specializes in Administrative, Accounting, Human Resources, and Information Technology Staffing.”
Business Website: https://swiftstaffing.com/
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [7-12-2022] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com