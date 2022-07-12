Conservatives Are Fake Mad At Jill Biden’s ‘Breakfast Tacos’ Remark. Don’t They Remember Trump?

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

By now, many of you have heard about First lady Jill Biden‘s speech at the 2022 UnidosUS Annual Conference in San Antonio, Texas, during which she compared the diversity of the “Latinx” community to the uniqueness of the breakfast tacos there. She was praising the work of UnidosUS President Raul Yzaguirre.

“Raul helped build this organization with the understanding that the diversity of this community, as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio, is your strength,” Biden said (while caucasically mispronouncing “bodega”).

First, I need to point out one thing: At worst, this is some garden variety white people sh**. This is white people in Mexican restaurants making it a point to roll their tongues while ordering a burrito and then looking at their server like they’re expecting a smiley face sticker. This is white people butchering the Spanish language while speaking to their Latino neighbors who speak fluent English. This is beta-basic white people cringe, which is why it’s weird that so many white Americans are even coming at Biden over it—especially white conservatives.

Seriously, how are they even weighing in?

Here’s Black GOP congressional candidate Lavern Spicer having the sunken place nerve to complain about this while serving as another Republican lackey for pseudo diversity of a largely white nationalist party.

First of all, it’s worth mentioning that Biden didn’t actually call Hispanics breakfast tacos. In context, she just said the diversity in the San Antonio community was as unique as the city’s variety of breakfast tacos. People (and Fox News, of course) are drawing a connection between “Hispanics” (which she didn’t mention specifically) and “tacos” when it’s entirely possible that the city simply has a nice selection of breakfast tacos.

Either way, let’s be real about one thing: Conservatives are fake mad.

Where was this energy when Donald Trump was calling African nations “sh*thole countries” or when he was mocking a disabled reporter or when he told Black and brown congresswoman who were born and/or raised in America to go back where they came from?

These examples amount to a footnote in the encyclopedia collection-size record of Trump saying bigoted things that conservatives either cheered on or fell all over themselves to justify.

They’re acting like Biden came out and said: “When San Antonio sends its people, they’re not sending their best. They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.”

Biden’s comment—which she has since apologized for—was a typical misguided attempt by white people to identify with people of another race. Trump and a myriad of conservative politicians, pundits and civilians have spent generations proudly saying things that range from dog-whistling to blatant racism. And when Black and brown people call them out on it, the same people fake huffing and puffing over what Biden said roll their eyes at us and call us “race baiters” and/or continue their bastardization of the word “woke.”

Their hypocrisy is as loud as their white fragility and they really need to sit this one all the way out.

SEE ALSO:

FLOTUS & Jill Biden Confirm Barack & Joe’s ‘Bromance’ Is Real

Meet Joseph ‘JoJo’ Burgess, Steelworker Who Is Jill Biden’s Lone Black Guest At State Of The Union 2022 Address

The post Conservatives Are Fake Mad At Jill Biden’s ‘Breakfast Tacos’ Remark. Don’t They Remember Trump? appeared first on NewsOne.

Conservatives Are Fake Mad At Jill Biden’s ‘Breakfast Tacos’ Remark. Don’t They Remember Trump? was originally published on newsone.com