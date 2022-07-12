T.D. Jakes’ Set to Bring Woman Thou Art Loosed to the Peach City

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — T.D. Jakes’ is now set to hold the nation’s most popular conferences for women—Woman, Thou Art Loosed! in Atlanta Sept. 22-24. Like in Charlotte, the conference will bring a wealth of income to the Atlanta area.

The conference that helped turned Jakes into a household name will take its final curtain call. Coming “home” to Atlanta after being in Dallas for several cycles, this year’s Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Homecoming is set to pay homage to the women who’ve ignited this movement the past few decades. For years, Woman, Thou Art Loosed! has highlighted challenges and unique nuances hidden from the global narrative, emancipating women and their families from generations of being contained. The outcome of those moments from Woman, Thou Art Loosed! is still reverberating around the world today.

Luminary speakers are expected to present at Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Homecoming. Confirmed speakers include:

D. Jakes

Sarah Jakes Roberts

Priscilla Schirer

Cora Jakes Coleman

Serita Jakes

And more to be announced

Registration is open now to attend Woman, Thou Art Loosed!

About the International Leadership Summit

Founded by philanthropist, educator, real estate developer and global leader T.D. Jakes, the International Leadership Summit is an annual transformative conference. Since 2011, the conference has cultivated aspiring and tenured entrepreneurs and leaders with the tools to become successful in for-profit and not-for-profit industries. Previous speakers include Tyler Perry, John Maxwell, Byron Allen, Cynthia Marshall and David Steward III.

About Woman, Thou Art Loosed!

Woman, Thou Art Loosed! began as one of T.D. Jakes’ most popular books, which he transformed from an international best-selling book to film, a global movement, and into one of the most successful global women’s conferences, elevating his profile and making him one of the most popular Christian leaders in the U.S. For decades Jakes has brought inspirational and motivational speakers to the stage to help women around the world be loosed from a myriad of strongholds, transforming them into revelations that helped women change the world.

