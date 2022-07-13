Fred Hammond is Number One AGAIN This Week On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart! During the Pandemic, Fred Hammond provided audiences with a free live concert series called, SUNDAY NIGHT LIT! “Hallelujah” was featured during the portion of the concert called, Sunday Morning Fred.
For the second week in a row Fred Hammond, James Fortune and Charles Jenkins remains in the top three positions. Brian Courtney Wilson, Todd Dulaney and Erica Campbell inches up while Maverick City and Kirk Franklin enters the airplay chart for the 2nd week, this week at number 17.
- Earnest Pugh Recovers From Covid-19 with Songs In His Heart
- “BET AWARDS” Delivers Memorable Moment With Kirk Franklin
- T.D. Jakes’ Set to Bring Woman Thou Art Loosed to the Peach City
Fred Hammond Is Number One AGAIN This Week On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart was originally published on praisedc.com