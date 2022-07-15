Praise Featured Video CLOSE

NBA champ Stephen Curry brought his talents and his wife to Disneyland Resort this week.

On Thursday July 14 Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha spent some time at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, CA and even posed for a few photos with Frozone and Mrs. Incredible.

The couple are no strangers to the park and have even brought their kids on previous occasions. In fact, their daughter Ryan even celebrated her first birthday there several years back.

When you hit up the Disney parks do you stop to take photos with the characters? Do you go there with plans to see specific characters or just enjoy being surprised by who you run into?

Steph And Ayesha Curry Have An “Incredible” Time At Disney California Adventure Park was originally published on globalgrind.com