Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – Unconditional Acceptance (July 21st)

UNCONDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE

If she gossiped less. If he shared his feelings more. It’s easy, isn’t it, to list the ways other people could change for the better? We know we are called to live in harmony with one another, but our “others” can really make it difficult.

But we need to accept one another as Christ accepted us. Jesus takes us as we are broken, imperfect, sinful. If this is how the Savior welcomes us, who are we to put conditions on our acceptance of anyone else?

Scripture:

Romans 15:7 (NIV) Accept one another, then, just as Christ accepted you, in order to bring praise to God.

Prayer:

Lord, thank you for accepting me just as I am. You see past my many flaws and you love me for me. Help me to see others as you see them and to glorify you through unconditional acceptance.

