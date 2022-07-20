Cheryl Jackson
James Fortune Is Number One This Week On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart (July 20, 2022)

James Fortune is Number 1 this week on the Billboard Airplay Charts!  November 2021, MNRK Music Group and GRAMMY nominated artist James Fortune released the single, “Never Let Me Down”.  James said this is his 13th #1 hit as a writer and/or artist (8 as an artist).

Now residing in Birmingham and a living testimony of God’s grace and forgiveness, Fortune is ready to share his story of redemption and triumph with the world and how he is finally, “Dreaming Again.”  James Fortune albums are a mix of urban gospel hip-hop soul fused with Fortune’s spoken, sung, and shouted encouragement.

Fortune’s 2019 LP, Dream Again, and 2020 LP, Dream Again: Live from Rock City, spawned the massive #1 hit, “I Am,” and “Nobody Like Jesus” (feat. Lisa Knowles Smith).

“Never Let Me Down” can be found on all streaming platforms now!

Billboard Gospel Air Play Chart
Week of July 20, 2022
1.  Never Let You Down James Fortune
2.  Never Knew Love Charles Jenkins f/Stephanie Mills
3.  Hallelujah Fred Hammond
4.  Sure As Brian Courtney Wilson
5.  Satisfied Todd Dulaney f/Smokie Norful
6.  Positive Erica Campbell
7. He Kept Me  Lamont Sanders
8.  My Portion Jekalyn Carr
9.  All of My Help Ricky Dillard
10.  All in Your Hands Marvin Sapp
11.  When I Pray DOE
12.  Let Him In Jokia
13.  Kingdom Maverick City x Kirk Franklin
14.  Thankful JJ Hairston
15.  The Ride Bryan Andrew Wilson
16.  Jehovah Jireh Zak Williams and 1Akord
17.  Building, What Are You Waiting On Erica Reed
18.  Call Jor’ Dan Armstron f/Erica Campbell
19.  Here Comes The Joy Deitrick Haddon
20.  Call on the Name Marcus Jordan

Source: Billboard Magazine

