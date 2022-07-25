GRAMMY® AWARD-WINNING GOSPEL SUPERSTAR TAMELA MANN RELEASES HIGHLY-ANTICIPATED OVERCOMER: DELUXE EDITION

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Dallas, TX, July 22, 2022 – Today, GRAMMY® award-winning Gospel superstar Tamela Mann releases the highly-anticipated Overcomer: Deluxe Edition album across all major digital streaming platforms. The new version of her critically-acclaimed album Overcomer features both reimagined renditions of fan favorites and all-new music, including the newly released streaming single, “Superheroes Prayer” featuring Yolanda Adams and the new live version of “Finished,” impacting gospel radio Monday, July 25. In addition to Tamela’s masterful vocals soaring throughout the project, additional special guest features include industry heavy-hitters Wyclef Jean, Kirk Franklin, Tim Rogers & The Fellas, and Todd Dulaney. Overcomer: Deluxe Edition is distributed by The Orchard, and available as a digital only release. Today, fans can also tune in to Kirk Franklin’s Praise channel on Sirius XM for a special ‘Live Sanctuary Session’ performance by Tamela of both classic hits and new music, as well as an exclusive interview, beginning at 1pm ET/12pm CT.

“I made this album to be a reminder that we are more than conquerors, we’re overcomers. It’s something I try to say and live by every day,” said Tamela Mann. “I hope these songs bless everybody and encourage them to do that too.”

Marking her sixth studio offering, Overcomer: Deluxe Edition is heralded as some of the superstar’s best work. Propelling upon the original version’s themes of resilience, strength, purpose and the beauty of faith, with an offering of both all new tracks and intimate live renditions of fan favorites from Overcomer. Tamela Mann recently made history as the first gospel artist to chart nine No. 1 singles on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart, with her third consecutive No. 1 from the Overcomer album: the track “He Did It For Me.”

Tamela Mann was recently named both the Contemporary Female Artist of the Year and the Albertina Walker Female Artist of the Year at the 37th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards held in Atlanta, GA. Tamela’s son, David Mann Jr. also took home the award for Music Video of the Year, for his creation of the music video for Tamela’s hit song “Help Me,” featuring The Fellas from the original version of her album Overcomer. Adding to the excitement, last week a special ceremony was held to celebrate Tamela, who was presented with the Crown Jewel of Excellence at the world-renowned Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame (BMEWOF). A joint initiative by the Black American Music Association (BAMAssoc) and Georgia Entertainment Caucus (GEC), the BMEWOF honors iconic individuals and organizations that have impacted Black culture and community alongside those who continue to lead us into the future. The Crown Jewel of Excellence emblems are permanently installed on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, in front of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in historic downtown Atlanta, GA, where they are preserved to be seen by generations to come. Other inductees this year included Prince (Legacy), NAS (Hip Hop), Bob Marley (International), Patti LaBelle (Legacy), RUN DMC (Foundational), Steve Harvey (Mogul), Angela Bassett (Actress), Charlie Wilson (Mainstream), The Clark Sisters (Gospel Group) and more.

