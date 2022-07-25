RCA INSPIRATION CELEBRATES FIVE WINS AND DYNAMIC PERFORMANCES AT THE 37TH STELLAR AWARDS

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Nashville, TN (July 19, 2022) – RCA Inspiration celebrated an unforgettable evening of five wins and dynamic performances at the 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards, which was taped in Atlanta, GA this year. The packed live show was a jubilant celebration of all the incredible Gospel music released over the past year, with awards garnered for the hit releases from Mali Music’s live collaboration Jonny x Mali: Live in LA, and Kelontae Gavin’s The N.O.W. Experience. Hosted by Kierra Sheard (Karew Entertainment/RCA Inspiration) and Jekalyn Carr, the Stellar Awards also featured appearances from Kirk Franklin, Donald Lawrence, Le’Andria Johnson, Mali Music, Travis Greene, Kelontae Gavin, Koryn Hawthorne, Melvin Crispell III, DOE, and William Murphy.

Chart-topper Mali Music (K Approved Enterprises/RCA Inspiration) won multiple awards, and also appeared as a presenter. As a co-performer on the Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music EP collaboration Jonny x Mali: Live in LA, their live album garnered four Stellar Awards, winning Duo/Chorus Group of the Year, Contemporary Duo/Chorus Group of the Year, Special Event Album of the Year, and Recorded Music Packaging of the Year (for Tyler Siemen). Featuring six tracks, their hit 2021 project was released in partnership between Mali’s imprint K Approved Enterprises, RCA Inspiration, Jonathan’s Life Room Label and MNRK. Separately, Mali’s featured appearance with singer Amethyst on her song “Redeemed” (ft. Mali Music), won in the category of Rap/Hip Hop Song of the Year.

Chart-topper Kelontae Gavin (Marquis Boone Enterprises/RCA Inspiration) won the Stellar Award for Traditional Album of the Year for his hit album The N.O.W. Experience, and also performed on the show. In a night filled with unique collaborations, inspiring performances, and special presentations, chart-toppers Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul/RCA), Le’Andria Johnson, Melvin Crispell III, Travis Greene, DOE (Life Room Label/RCA Inspiration), and Koryn Hawthorne delivered live performances. Hawthorne also presented on the show. William Murphy appeared as a presenter, and Donald Lawrence presented in celebrating Ricky Dillard, who was the special honoree for this year’s James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award.

The 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards will air on Sunday, August 7th at 8 pm ET/PT on BET, BET Her, and BET International, and be syndicated in various local markets across the country between August 13th and September 11th, 2022.

RCA INSPIRATION CELEBRATES FIVE WINS AND DYNAMIC PERFORMANCES AT THE 37TH STELLAR AWARDS was originally published on praiserichmond.com