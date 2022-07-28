Praise Featured Video CLOSE

PEACE AND QUIET

Peace and Quiet. Just saying those words together can bring comfort. It can also bring despair, if they seem out of reach. How, oh how can we claim them?

Through righteousness comes peace, quietness, and assurance. Forever. It’s a big word, righteousness, and one you may have shield away from. If so, lean in. Righteousness is not an unattainable ideal of perfection or superiority. It’s about putting God first, and living in a way that honors him. In exchange for your honor, offers the peace and quiet you long for.

Scripture:

Isaiah 32:17 (NKJV) The work of righteousness will be peace, And the effect of righteousness, quietness and assurance forever,

Prayer:

Lord, I want to live a righteous life. Not just for the peace you offer in return, or the quiet assurance of your love for me, but because you are God, wholly deserving of my honor and devotion.

Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – Peace and Quiet (July 28)