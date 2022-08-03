Keke Palmer Glows On The Cover Of Women’s Health Magazine

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Keke Palmer is Black Girl Magic on the cover of Women’s Health magazine.

The Nope actress covers the September issue of Women’s Health in an orange Staud set that bounced off her melanin oh-so-well. She wore her hair in twist that cascaded to her derriere, and silver bangles and Soko stud earrings accessorized her look.

In the issue, Palmer talks about how she has been prepping herself for this demanding time during her career. The actress has prioritized self-care by logging at a health clinic that offers meditation, resting, yoga, juicing, plus more wellness activities. “We’re doing a lot of traveling for Nope,” Keke says. “Korea, Germany, London, Paris, so many different places, which I’m excited about. But I also know it’s going to be extremely physically taxing,” she adds. “I’m going to be expending so much energy, talking, laughing, and engaging. And I don’t do anything half-assed. So if I’m talking, I’m talking; if I’m laughing, I’m laughing; if I’m engaging, I’m engaging.” stated Palmer.

Keke Palmer admitted that she hasn’t always practiced self-care in the past. Her hustle mentally pushed her to go hard, eventually leading to burnout. She remarked, “It became a habit to hustle hard,” she continues, “which is essentially how our country exists anyway, so I’m not original in that.” Palmer explained how all the hard work without taking the time to rest led to her losing her voice and even fainting.

To read more of her interview, click here.

