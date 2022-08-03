Cheryl Jackson
Charles Jenkins Is Number One This Week On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart (Week of August 6, 2022)

Charles Jenkins is Number 1 this week on the Billboard Airplay Charts with Never Knew Love featuring Stephanie Mills!

Global spiritual leader, thought provoker and celebrated GRAMMY-recognized, Stellar Award-winning artist Charles Jenkins album, PRAISE PARTY, volume 1.

PRAISE PARTY was preceded by the Billboard Gospel radio #1 songs, “Grace (feat. Le’Andria Johnson),” “Can’t Turn Back,” and “He’ll Make it Alright (feat. Mr. Talkbox)” – all found on the new album for listening pleasure. PRAISE PARTY features Jenkins’ signature vocals, progressive instrumentation and provides a summer dance soundtrack for all. Jenkins’ current single, “Never Knew Love (feat. Stephanie Mills)” is a throwback anthem of praise with Fellowship Chicago singing over the sampling of Stephanie Mills’ 1980’s top-10 Billboard hit, “Never Knew Love Like this Before.”

Praise Party Vol. 1 is available now to download and and streams https://charlesjenkins.com/products/praise-party-volume-1.  

Billboard Gospel Air Play Chart
Week of July 27, 2022
1.  Never Knew Love Charles Jenkins f/Stephanie Mills
2.  Positive Erica Campbell
3.  Never Let You Down James Fortune
4.  Sure As Brian Courtney Wilson
5.  Satisfied Todd Dulaney f/Smokie Norful
6. He Kept Me  Lamont Sanders
7.  All in Your Hands Marvin Sapp
8.  When I Pray DOE
9.  Hallelujah Fred Hammond
10.  My Portion Jekalyn Carr
11.  Let Him In Jokia
12.  Kingdom Maverick City x Kirk Franklin
13.  Thankful JJ Hairston
14.  The Ride Bryan Andrew Wilson
15.  Call Jor’ Dan Armstron f/Erica Campbell
16.  One Touch Jabari Johnson
17.  Building, What Are You Waiting On Erica Reed
18.  Call on the Name Marcus Jordan
19.  Jehovah Jireh Zak Williams and 1Akord
20.  You’ve Been Good To Me  Zacardi Cortez

