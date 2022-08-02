Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – Tell Your Story (August 2nd)

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

TELL YOUR STORY

What’s your story? Whether it’s so complex you barely know where to begin, or you think it’s too insignificant to tell, be assured that it matters.

From the beginning, God had you in mind. He planned you out to the tiniest detail. He has loved you forever. The way in which you discoverd this beautiful truth, or the way it is currently unfolding, is of great significance. Begin telling it to yourself, and be ready to share it when the times comes.

Scripture:

Psalm 107:2 (NIV) Let the redeemed of the Lord tell their story – those he redeemed from the hand of the foe.

Prayer: Lord, when I consider your story, mine seems so small. That you chose me to be a part of it is too wonderful to comprehend. Thank you for my story, Father. May I learn to see it as you do: significant, beautiful, and worthy.

