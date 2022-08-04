5 Times Meghan Markle Showed Us Style And Grace

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Birthday wishes are in order for Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex turns 41 today!

Family and fans have been showering the former actress with love for her big day, including her royal inlaws.

Prince William and Kate Middleton posted a sweet birthday tribute to the mother of two on Twitter, sharing a few photos from her recent visit to the U.K for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee event.

“Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!” the couple wrote.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall also wished Markle a happy birthday, sharing a similar photo.

One Twitter user commended the proud activist and philanthropist for “empowering” people through “her advocacy & passion” for “equality.”

According to PEOPLE, this year, Meghan will be spending her birthday in private with her hubby Prince Harry and their two adorable children, Archie and Lilibet.

Last year, the Archewell charity co-founder decided to do something special for her 40th. In a funny video alongside actress Melissa McCarthy, Markle announced the launch of her 40 x 40 initiative, encouraging people to commit 40 minutes of their time to support women returning to work. The mother of two went into further detail about the charitable deed on the Archewell foundation’s website.

“In reflecting on my 40th birthday and the many things I am grateful for, I’m struck that TIME IS AMONG OUR GREATEST AND MOST ESSENTIAL GIFTS: Time with our loved ones, time doing the things we love, time spent learning, laughing, growing, and the sacred time we have on this earth,” she wrote, before adding, “What would happen if we all committed 40 minutes to helping someone else or to mentoring someone in need? And then what would happen if we asked our friends to do the same?”

Markle is the epitome of style, grace, and class. For Meghan’s 41st year around the sun, let’s take a look back at five times the Duchess of Sussex sent us spiraling to London and back with her incredible fashion sense.

That floral black dress

In November 2019, Markle and Prince Harry attended the Black Legion Festival of Remembrance in style. Markle wore a beautiful floral embroidered black dress that complimented her glowing complexion.

Her khaki dress couture

Markle stormed the University of Johannesburg in a beautiful knee-length khaki dress that donned a fitted belt and several plates. The bustling beauty went back to school in honor of her gender grant initiative with the institution.

Posh Blues

Blue looks so fitting on Markle! The stunning entrepreneur and businesswoman smiled for the camera on her 38th birthday wearing a flowing long baby blue gown. The elegant dress showed off a little bit of the star’s chiselled legs.

Stylin’ courtside

Markle accompanied Kate Middleton to the Wimbledon finals in 2019, rocking a white collard shirt and pleated skirt. The California native dressed up the look with black sunglasses and a neat black belt.

In 2020, the Archetypes podcast host attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abby, wearing a lush fitted green dress with a matching shawl. Markle completed the ensemble with a green hat and a sleek bun.

