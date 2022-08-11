Kathy Hilton Mistakes Lizzo For ‘Precious’ Star Gabourey Sidibe On ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

On Wednesday, the internet gave a collective side-eye to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton after she mistook Lizzo for “Precious” actress Gabourey Sidibe.

Kathy, the wife of hotel tycoon Rick Hilton, made the goofy mistake during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. The fashion designer and her RHOBH co-star Crystal Kung Minkoff sat down with Cohen to chat it up and play a few games. During one segment, Cohen grilled the housewife in a guess-who-styled game called “Will Kathy Know Them?” And, of course, awkwardness quickly ensued when Lizzo’s face appeared on the screen.

“I feel like I do,” Hilton said before saying, “Precious?” If you have seen the classic Lee Daniels film, hopefully, you’d know Lizzo looks nothing like Sidibe, but the embarrassing comment shocked the live audience. After the cringy moment, Minkoff also jumped in to help do some damage control.

“She is precious, though. Lizzo is precious,” Minkoff said while attempting to play down the awkward comment. “That’s what I call her! Her nickname is Precious, to me,” Hilton quickly added.

After the segment aired, fans and supporters of Lizzo quickly took to social media to air out Hilton for the offensive comment.

One fan on Instagram commented: “NOT FUNNY AT ALL.”

While another stan chimed in: “If Kathy Hilton thought Lizzo was Precious (a fictional character from a movie which was adapted from a book by the same name) then she’s either: 1. A liar. 2. A lying idiot 3. Racist. 4. A lying, racist, idiot.”

Food Network personality Kalen Allen called Hilton’s comment “derogatory” and fatphobic.

Lizzo hasn’t spoken about Hilton’s on-air blunder yet, maybe because she’s currently lounging on an exotic beach. The Grammy-award-winning singer took to Instagram on Wednesday with her cheeks on full display as she swam in the ocean. In one photo, the “Truth Hurts” crooner flipped the bird at the camera. Wonder if that middle finger was for Hilton?

Anywho… what do you think about Kathy Hilton’s comment? Was it offensive in your opinion?

