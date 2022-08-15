Tyscot Records Bishop Leonard Scott and Jason Nelson Earn Dove Award Nominations

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Tyscot Records affiliated artists Jason Nelson and Bishop Leonard Scott have earned a combined three Dove Award nominations in the upcoming 53rd Annual Dove Awards that will take place October 18, 2022, at Lipscomb University’s Allen Arena in Nashville, TN.

Last year, Jason Nelson hit No. 1 on Billboard Magazine’s Gospel Airplay chart with his soothing radio single, “Residue” (Jaelyn Song / Tyscot / FairTrade / Columbia), which has racked up over five million U.S. domestic digital plays. His new single, “All I Need,” is gliding in the same direction. It’s currently ranked at No. 22 on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart. The poignant ballad is up for Traditional Gospel Recorded Song of the Year where it will face off with songs by Ricky Dillard, Tamela Mann, Jekalyn Carr, and E. Dewey Smith. Both songs hail from Nelson’s first album in three years, Close (Jaelyn Song / Tyscot / FairTrade / Columbia), which earned a nod in the category of Gospel Worship Album of the Year. Link: https://smarturl.it/JNClose

Veteran gospel artist and hymnologist, Bishop Leonard Scott, is up for an award too. His fourteenth project, Keep Hymns Alive (Tyscot), will compete in the category of Traditional Gospel Album of the Year alongside sets by Maranda Curtis, Todd Dulaney, Phil Thompson, and Tribl/Maverick City Music. The nine-track collection of Roots-styled hymns features performances from the late Rance Allen, Kelontae Gavin, Ruth La’Ontra, Caribbean worship leader Sherwin Gardner, organist Bishop C. Shawn Tyson, Quinton Elliott, and Thomas & the Situation. Scott’s current radio single, “Storefront Praise Medley,” is rising on gospel music playlists. Link: https://smarturl.it/pyx47n

