RCA Inspiration Celebrates Multiple Nominations In Five Categories for the 2022 GMA DOVE AWARDS

Nashville, TN (August 13, 2022) – RCA Inspiration celebrates nine Dove Award nominations for song and album releases over the past year. This year’s 53rd Annual GMA Dove Awards will take place in October, with the nominations honoring releases from DOE (Life Room Label/RCA Inspiration), Travis Greene, Mali Music (K Approved Enterprises/RCA Inspiration), Koryn Hawthorne, and Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling (HezHouse Entertainment/RCA Inspiration). The nominations span five categories: New Artist of the Year, Contemporary Gospel Recorded Song of the Year, Gospel Worship Recorded Song of the Year, Contemporary Gospel Album of the Year, and Traditional Gospel Album of the Year, with six nods across the two Contemporary Gospel categories.

Separately, DOE garnered a nomination for Gospel Worship Recorded Song of the Year on the track “Breathe” released from Maverick City Music (feat. Chandler Moore, Jonathan McReynolds, DOE), that she was a co-writer on.

The 53rd Annual GMA Dove Awards will be held live in Nashville, TN on Tuesday, October 18th, 2022, and air on Friday, October 21st, 2022 on TBN and the TBN app at 8 pm ET and 10 pm ET. There will be an encore presentation on Friday, October 28th, 2022 at 8 pm ET and 10 pm ET. Celebrating the variety of music and entertainment in the Christian and Gospel genres, the Gospel Music Association’s (GMA) Dove Awards honor Contemporary Christian and Gospel to Rap/Hip Hop, Rock, Pop/Contemporary, Bluegrass/Country/Roots, Inspirational, Spanish Language, Worship, Children’s albums, Film, and more.

The full list of RCA Inspiration’s GMA Dove Awards nominations is below.

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

DOE (Life Room Label/RCA Inspiration)

CONTEMPORARY GOSPEL RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR

“When I Pray” – DOE (Life Room Label/RCA Inspiration)

“Adulting (Live)” – Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music (Life Room Label/K Approved Enterprises/RCA Inspiration/MNRK)

“Sunday” – Koryn Hawthorne

GOSPEL WORSHIP RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR

“Love Song” – Travis Greene (feat. Madison Binion)

CONTEMPORARY GOSPEL ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Clarity – DOE (Life Room Label/RCA Inspiration)

Jonny x Mali: Live in LA (Stereo) – Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music (Life Room Label/K Approved Enterprises/RCA Inspiration/MNRK)

Oil + Water – Travis Greene

TRADITIONAL GOSPEL ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Third Round – Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling (HezHouse Entertainment/RCA Inspiration)

For more information on RCA Inspiration, visit:

http://rcainspiration.com/

RCA Inspiration Celebrates Multiple Nominations In Five Categories for the 2022 GMA DOVE AWARDS was originally published on praiserichmond.com