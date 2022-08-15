Faith Walking: Hear & Do The Word [Listen]

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

James 1:22–25

“But be ye doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving your own selves.

“For if any be a hearer of the word, and not a doer, he is like unto a man beholding his natural face in a glass:

“For he beholdeth himself, and goeth his way, and straightway forgetteth what manner of man he was.

“… but a doer of the work, this man shall be blessed in his deed.”

So yesterday at Cali worship, Pastor Campbell was talking about the scripture that says be hearers of the word, not only doers, right? And I love that scripture because it clearly tells us you can listen to something and not do something. You know how your parents tell you to do something. And, you know, they ask you questions like, Did you hear me? Did you hear what I say it? If you heard it, then you should do it. If you hear something, and don’t do it, I question whether you heard it or not, right? So if I tell them to do something, and they don’t do it, I’m going, you couldn’t heard me. Because if you heard me, you would have done what I say it right. But think about the word of God. Think about how many things the Word of God literally tells us what to do, how to operate, how to be kind, how to be forgiving how to resist certain things, how to rebuke the enemy, right? And submit to God, resist the enemy, he will flee, we don’t want to submit to God, but we want the enemy to flee, right?

It’s really, really interesting to me that we get in this place of wanting, but we didn’t do anything to receive the things that we want. The message was so strong. He was taught the scripture in James 1 says, Okay, I’m just gonna read it, “but be doers of the word and not hearers only deceiving yourselves. For if any be a hearer of the word and not a doer. He is like a man beholding his natural face in a glass or a mirror, for he sees himself goes away, straight away and forgets the manner of what he sees”, right? It’s like I was in church, I heard the word. And then after church, few hours later, you asked me what they say it, I don’t know. But it was good. You can’t do something if you don’t remember the details. And a lot of times what happens when we sit in church, the enemy allows a sleepy demon to come get us. And we can’t focus. But you could watch it to our movie and remember everything and give them a rundown. You can scroll through social media and remember all the things but when it comes to church, sometimes the enemy is trying so hard to steal the word out of your soul out of your ears. So you forget when you leave. You can’t do anything. If you don’t hear and retain anything.

I want us to be intentional about not just hearing the word but doing the word, living it out. Right? About not getting this message of Jesus Christ and change and being excited. And you know, you listen to podcasts, and you listen to people’s messages, you go to YouTube, you listen, listen, listen, you don’t take any notes. And you don’t hide the Word in your heart. The Word says, I’ll hide the word in my heart, that I might not sin against God. Because if you forget something, and you don’t have all the details, it’s hard to do something you don’t remember. God is very specific in Scripture, when he’s giving people instructions on what to do, whether it is in war, whether it is building something, whether you are going before a king or something that you have to do, he always gave instructions. We’ve got to remember the instructions so we can follow God. God’s way gets God’s results. Don’t let the enemy steal the word from your heart. Don’t hear it and forget it. So that means we’re going to have to be more intentional about holding the word in our heart about renewing our minds in the Word of God. So when the trouble comes in, the issue comes and you got a question and you need to do something to make sure that you get a god result in your life that you’re operating from Scripture. And you’re not one whose hearts crying out because I don’t know what to do. The answer is in the Word. It really really is. But we’ve got to hear it and do it. All right, let’s be doers of the word. And not just hearers of the word.

