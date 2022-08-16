Congratulations!!! Israel and Adrienne Houghton Welcomes a Baby Boy To Their Growing Family

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Israel and Adrienne Houghton took to Instagram to share the news that they have a beautiful addition to their family! While hosting her daytime show, The REAL, Adrienne has been very vocal about fertility issues. According to her post the couple has been trying to get pregnant for the last 5 years. Today they celebrated the birth of their son through surrogacy! We are so happy for them!!! Welcome to the world Baby James Houghton!

Adrienne’s heartfelt post says:

Ever James

For this child we have prayed

Just to hear our baby cry

Skin to skin and face to face

Heart to heart and eye to eye…

Our baby boy is here & we are so in love! If you have followed our love story… you know that our journey to baby has been very challenging – But God is true to His word and His promises. We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last 9 months. He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage. Everything. All we feel is joy and overwhelming love & gratitude. Grateful to God, to our angel surrogate and to all of our friends and family who have stood with us for over 5 years on this journey. He’s here and we have never been happier to lose sleep!

#HappilyEverHoughton

