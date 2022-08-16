Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – Returned Love (August 16th)

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

RETURNED LOVE

With God, we never have to worry about being the one who bestows unrequited love. We always know, with absolute certainty, that our love – no matter how passionate – is even more passionately returned. God loves those who love him; he wants to be sought by you. But even more than that, he longs to be found by you.

Don’t think that when you cry out to him you’re speaking to thin air. He hears you and loves you. He gives himself to you. Continue in your love for him. Continue in your pursuit of him. He will give himself to you with even greater abandon than you can imagine.

Scripture:

Proverbs 8:17 (NIV) I love those who love me, and those who seek me find me.

Prayer: Jesus, thank you for loving me perfectly. Thank you for giving yourself to me fully. Thank you that you have made a way for me to enter your glory and to be loved by you forever.

Passages provided by Be Still and Know 365 Daily Devotions, Broadstreet Publishings

