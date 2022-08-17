Praise Featured Video CLOSE

This week on the Billboard Airplay Charts, Erica Campbell is #1 for the second week in a row! This is Erica’s 1st number 1 hit in her solo career.

“POSITIVE” is the lead single from Erica Campbell’s upcoming third studio album, scheduled to be released on September 23rd. The beautiful and uplifting song was written by Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell and Juan Winans and produced by Warryn Campbell for My Block Inc.

“Words have power. Positive is a good word even though it’s now connected to something else due to COVID,” Erica Campbell said. “I just wanted to take that word back and give it the power it deserves. Being positive, thinking positive, knowing that God is sovereign and in control. Knowing the difference between what He is doing and what I am trying to do,” she adds.

Download and stream Positive here https://shor.by/EricaCampbell1

Billboard Gospel Air Play Chart Week of August 20, 2022 1. Positive Erica Campbell

2. Sure As Brian Courtney Wilson

3. He Kept Me Lamont Sanders

4. Satisfied Todd Dulaney f/Smokie Norful

5. Never Knew Love Charles Jenkins f/Stephanie Mills

6. All In Your Hands Marvin Sapp

7. When I Pray DOE

8. Never Let You Down James Fortune

9. Let Him In Joki

10. Kingdom Maverick City x Kirk Franklin

11. Thankful JJ Hairston

12. The Ride Bryan Andrew Wilson

13. Call Jor’ Dan Armstron f/Erica Campbell

14. New Tye Tribbett

15. Here Comes The Joy Deitrick Haddon

16. You’ve Been Good To Me Zacardi Cortez

17. Call on the Name Marcus Jordan

18. Jehovah Jireh Zak Williams and 1Akord

19. I Hear You Lucinda Moore

20. Nothing else Matters Brent Jones

Erica Campbell Is Number One AGAIN This Week On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart (Week of August 20, 2022) was originally published on praisedc.com