This week on the Billboard Airplay Charts, Erica Campbell is #1 for the second week in a row! This is Erica’s 1st number 1 hit in her solo career.
“POSITIVE” is the lead single from Erica Campbell’s upcoming third studio album, scheduled to be released on September 23rd. The beautiful and uplifting song was written by Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell and Juan Winans and produced by Warryn Campbell for My Block Inc.
“Words have power. Positive is a good word even though it’s now connected to something else due to COVID,” Erica Campbell said. “I just wanted to take that word back and give it the power it deserves. Being positive, thinking positive, knowing that God is sovereign and in control. Knowing the difference between what He is doing and what I am trying to do,” she adds.
Erica Campbell Is Number One AGAIN This Week On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart (Week of August 20, 2022) was originally published on praisedc.com