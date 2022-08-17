Cheryl Jackson
Erica Campbell Is Number One AGAIN This Week On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart (Week of August 20, 2022)

Erica Campbell - Positive

Source: My Block Entertainment / My Block Entertainment

This week on the Billboard Airplay Charts, Erica Campbell is #1 for the second week in a row!  This is Erica’s 1st number 1 hit in her solo career. 

“POSITIVE” is the lead single from Erica Campbell’s upcoming third studio album, scheduled to be released on September 23rd. The beautiful and uplifting song was written by Erica CampbellWarryn Campbell and Juan Winans and produced by Warryn Campbell for My Block Inc.

“Words have power. Positive is a good word even though it’s now connected to something else due to COVID,” Erica Campbell said. “I just wanted to take that word back and give it the power it deserves. Being positive, thinking positive, knowing that God is sovereign and in control. Knowing the difference between what He is doing and what I am trying to do,” she adds.

Download and stream Positive here https://shor.by/EricaCampbell1
Billboard Gospel Air Play Chart
Week of August 20, 2022
1.  Positive Erica Campbell
2.  Sure As Brian Courtney Wilson
3. He Kept Me  Lamont Sanders
4.  Satisfied Todd Dulaney f/Smokie Norful
5.  Never Knew Love Charles Jenkins f/Stephanie Mills
6.  All In Your Hands Marvin Sapp
7.  When I Pray DOE
8.  Never Let You Down James Fortune
9.  Let Him In Joki
10.  Kingdom Maverick City x Kirk Franklin
11.  Thankful JJ Hairston
12.  The Ride Bryan Andrew Wilson
13.  Call Jor’ Dan Armstron f/Erica Campbell
14.  New Tye Tribbett
15.  Here Comes The Joy Deitrick Haddon
16.  You’ve Been Good To Me  Zacardi Cortez
17.  Call on the Name Marcus Jordan
18.  Jehovah Jireh Zak Williams and 1Akord
19.  I Hear You Lucinda Moore
20.  Nothing else Matters Brent Jones

