Praise Featured Video CLOSE

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE WILLIE MOORE SHOW LIVE

We will see a different side of Idris Elba in his new film “Beast.” Instead of a role like “Stringer Bell” in The Wire or “Monty James,” the mechanic with dreams in “Daddy’s Little Girls,” Elba plays Dr. Nate Daniels, a recently widowed father of 2 daughters, Meredith and Norah (Iyana Halley & Leah Sava Jeffries) who go a South African game reserve as a family to bond and end up going toe to toe with a Lion.

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

Elba, Halley and Jefferies chat with Willie about the making of the film, the family aspects and other “beasts.”

Watch Below

Sign up for our newsletter:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

Idris Elba, Iyana Halley & Leah Sava Jeffries Talk “Beast” Movie With Willie Moore Jr. [Watch] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com