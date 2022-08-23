Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

This week, Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG is “Don’t Let Laughter Stop You.”

Dr. Willie Jolley: Now when you think big and start working on your goals and dreams, many people will think you are out of your league or even out of your mind. They might laugh at you but don’t worry, keep in mind that people have laughed at others who went on to do great things. They laughed at Thomas Edison, called him crazy when he talked about his dream of creating a bulb of light that was not a candle. They laughed at Alexander Graham Bell and called him crazy when he talked about a machine you could talk through to other people in other places. They laughed at the Wright brothers and called them crazy when they said they will create a flying machine.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Don’t let the laughter stop you from making history. Those who laugh last often laughed best. So I’m encouraging you don’t let the folks with the laughter stop you keep going after your goals and dreams.

Log on to WinWithWillie.com for resources to help you win more and remember to make the most of each and every minute because your best is yet to come.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley Principles To Win BIG: Don’t Let Laughter Stop You was originally published on getuperica.com