Tia Mowry Shows Off Her Protective Hairstyle On Instagram

No matter the season, a good protective hairstyle is always in style and Tia Mowry can definitely agree! The beauty took to Instagram earlier today to show off her new ‘do, sharing an IG Reel of herself getting her new protective hairstyle for the rest of the hot summer months.

The IG Reel showed the Family Reunion actress rocking a lavender sweat suit as she prepared to get her hair styled in a short lace front wig.The beauty’s hairstylist first washed and blow dried Tia’s locs to perfection and finished the look by adding a u-part lace front wig onto the actress’ crown. Once the style was complete, the wife and mother of two modeled off her new look for her millions of Instagram followers, showing the look off from all angles and rocking a fashionable green blazer and matching short set to perfection.

“ It’s giving business, honeyyyy! Love switching up my crown!! What are your go-to protective styles during the summer? Leave some inspo in the comments!! Before vs. AfterIt’s giving business, honeyyyy! Love switching up my crown!! What are your go-to protective styles during the summer? Leave some inspo in the comments!! #BlackGirlMagic ” she captioned the Instagram video.

Check it out below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ChsYLb3F8wd/?hl=en