Now, you may remember some of these guys on the football field… but did you know that they can hit a note just as well as they can hit the gridiron?!

Melissa Wade got a chance to chat with Bryant McKinnie, a former NFL pro and Super Bowl 47 champion (with the Baltimore Ravens). He is among the group of former pros that make up the Players Choir. Recently, they made a huge splash on the hit show, America’s Got Talent, making it all the way to the semi-finals! Now, they need your vote to help them earn a second chance in the Wild Card round!

Check out the interview above, and cast your vote at agt.vote.nbc.com!

The NFL Players Choir Needs Our Help!  was originally published on thelightnc.com

