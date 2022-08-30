Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley Principles To Win BIG: The Result Of Hard Work Is Success

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

This week, Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG is “The Result Of Hard Work Is Success.”

I have been talking to you about the impact of persistence and the willingness to work hard. See, I want to share the excerpt. An excerpt from my book “It Only Takes a Minute to Change Your Life!” about “hard works.” You can transform your life if you dream big, and remember that hard work, works. That’s right. Hard work, works. I want to remind you that it is true that hard work works and that ongoing success is not the result of luck, but rather your willingness to work hard.

Proverbs 28:19 says Hard work brings prosperity; playing around brings poverty. It might be uncomfortable, but it is absolutely absolutely necessary for you to work hard and to persist. If you do you’re going to be amazed amazed at the responses that life will give to you and how you will win more. It works if you work.

