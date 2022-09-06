Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [9-6-2022]

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

1st Amazon Construction Services, LLC

Business Description: Black Woman owned roofing company with over 18 years of experience!

Business Website: https://1stamazonconstruction.com/

The Kings Collection curated by Oche Igboyi

Business Description: “African Luxury Menswear.”

Business Website: https://ocheigboyi.com/

Lynch Resolutions powered by Bennett Realty Solutions

Business Description: “We are a husband and wife duo! Over 26 years of togetherness with continuity and now as lifetime agents here servicing our communities through any and all real estate circumstances.”

Business Website: https://www.bennettrealtysolutions.com/agents/258544/Jamie+Lynch

