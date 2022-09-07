Wakanda Forever: Chadwick Boseman Wins Posthumous Emmy Award

If there’s one phrase that we’ve all heard countless times that still holds weight, it’s “Legends never die.” This is especially true for the legendary Chadwick Boseman.

Over the weekend, Boseman received a posthumous Emmy win for Outstanding Character Voice-over Performance for his work on Disney+ and Marvel Studios What If…? More specifically, he won for the episode “What If … T’Challa Became a Star-Lord?” In the episode, in which Boseman recorded his parts for before his unfortunate passing in 2020, T’Challa is kidnapped by the Ravagers instead of Peter Quill. He eventually is able to convince Thanos to let his snap dreams go and free every life-form from Taneleer Tivan’s collection.

The Bryan Andrews directed and A. C. Bradley written/created anthology show premiered on Disney+ of August 2021. The show explores alternate timelines in the multiverse that show what would happen if major moments from the MCU films occurred differently.

The Black Panther beat out some stiff competition to take home the Emmy including F. Murray Abraham (Moon Knight), Julie Andrews (Bridgerton), Maya Rudolph (Big Mouth), Stanley Tucci (Central Park), Jessica Walter (Archer) and Jeffrey Wright (also Marvel’s What If…?).

Taylor Simone Ledward (Boseman’s wife) accepted the award on his behalf. She stated, “When I learned that Chad was nominated for this award, I started thinking about everything that was going on when he was recording — everything that was going on in the world and in our world and just being in such awe of his commitment and his dedication.”

“And what a beautifully aligned moment it really is that one of the last things he would work on would not only be revisting a character that was so important to him and his career and to the world, but also that it be an exploration of something new, diving into a new potential future — particularly with everything he spoke about purpose and finding the reason that you are here on the planet on this very time,” she continued. “You can’t understand your purpose unless you’re willing to ask, ‘What if,’ unless you’re willing to say, ‘What if the universe is conspiring in my favor, what if it’s me?’”

Ledward finished by saying, “Thank you so much for the honor — Chad would be so honored, and I’m honored on his behalf.”

Winning this award only adds to the untouchable legacy that Chadwick has built. 2018’s Black Panther was the first superhero film ever to be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. The sequel to the critically acclaimed movie is scheduled to hit theaters in November, with Ryan Coogler again serving as the director. You can check out the trailer below.

Congrats again to Chadwick! We love and miss you tremendously!

