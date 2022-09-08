Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has passed away. She was 96.

According to her family, the Queen “died peacefully” on Thursday, September 8.

According to ABC News, the Queen’s doctors were concerned about her health and had her under medical supervision in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

After assuming the throne in 1952, Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year tenure as Britain’s monarch was the longest in the country’s history.

We’ll have more on this as details emerge.

Queen Elizabeth II Has Passed Away at 96 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com