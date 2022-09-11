What You Should Know Now That The Boil Water Advisory Is Fully Lifted

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Mayor Brandon Scott gave residents impacted by the boil water advisory the “all clear” Friday (Sept. 9) morning. after tests came back negative for E. Coli contamination.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

The advisory was in effect since last Monday after E. Coli was found in three water samples in West Baltimore, however, the mayor said that no samples have tested positive in recent days.

VIA WBAL-TV:

“We have found no further evidence of contamination and can assure our residents that the water is now safe to use throughout the small advisory area and the initial impact zone,” Scott said. “The health and wellbeing of our residents is our top priority, and we will keep working diligently to determine the source of the contamination and monitor for illness in partnership with our local health care providers.”

Officials are still working on determining the cause of the first positive results.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Now that the advisory has been lifted, here’s what you need to know:

Run all cold water taps for 15 minutes.

If you have a single-lever faucet, set it to run cold water.

Begin with the lowest faucet in your home or business and then open the other faucets one at a time, moving from your lowest floor to your highest.

After 15 minutes, turn off your faucets in reverse order, from highest to lowest.

You should also flush your refrigerator’s water lines.

All ice made since the boil water advisory was put in place should be discarded, as well as the next three batches.

Ice maker containers should be wiped clean with a solution of two tablespoons bleach to one gallon of water.

Apartment buildings and multi-story buildings should notify all residents, occupants and users of this procedure and flush starting the closest tap to the water connection moving outward.

READ MORE: Boil Water Advisory Issued For Parts Of Baltimore City & County After E. Coli Contaminants Were Found

READ MORE: Boil Water Advisory Lifted For Some Of Baltimore

The post What You Should Know Now That The Boil Water Advisory Is Fully Lifted appeared first on 92 Q.

What You Should Know Now That The Boil Water Advisory Is Fully Lifted was originally published on 92q.com