Notre Dame Of Maryland To Become Co-Ed After 125 Years

Notre Dame Of Maryland announced Tuesday that the university will become co-ed in the Fall of 2023 after 125 years as a women’s college.

The school said it was a unanimous decision by the NDMU Board of Trustees.

“The Board recognized that in order for NDMU to flourish for years to come, we needed to expand our mission to admit women and men who want a co-ed college experience,” said Patricia McLaughlin, chair of the Board of Trustees. “NDMU will continue to educate women and men together to make a difference in the world.”

