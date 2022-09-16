Artist Spotlight: Deitrick Haddon Releases New Music Video For “Here Comes The Joy”

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

This week Deitrick Haddon is the Artist Spotlight. He talked to the “Get Up Morning Crew” about his latest release, “Here Comes The Joy”. The song along with the video gives you a throwback theme that will have you jamming, as only Deitrick can do.

D. Haddy talks to Erica Campbell and GRIFF about the new track and his unique style and sound. He said, “You know, when everybody go left, I go right. They go right, I go left. I feel like God has given us all a unique style and a unique sound and I’m here for it. You know, I think I think it’s important to bring the art back to gospel music. It seemed like we all just want to retreat to the four walls and do praise and worship. But I didn’t come up in this era. I came from Detroit, where we celebrated the different sounds of the contemporary gospel music and I’m just a son of that. I love where I am right now. I’m holding all my Masters. I’m putting out music when I feel like it. I’m not on record label schedule and grid and I’m just I’m gonna be dropping a whole lot of music this year.”

About Deitrick Haddon:

Contemporary gospel artist Deitrick Haddon was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, where he served as pastor and music director at Detroit’s Unity Cathedral of Faith. As the son of Bishop Clarence Haddon and Prophetess Joyce Haddon, he grew up in the church and preached his first sermon at the age of 11. Deitrick Haddon and his Voices of Unity drew upon both secular and spiritual influences to create a sound they dubbed “gospel soul.” Signed to the Tyscot label, the group debuted in 1995 with Come Into This House. Two years later, Haddon and company issued Live the Life, which scored Gospel Music Workshop of America Excellence Awards in the categories of New Artist of the Year: Urban Contemporary and Album of the Year: Urban Contemporary. After This Is My Story (1998), Chain Breaker (1999), and Nu Hymnz: Live from the Motor City (2001), Haddon went solo and signed to the Verity label. Through releases such as Lost and Found (2002), the Tim & Bob collaboration 7 Days (2006), Church on the Moon (2011), A Beautiful Soul (2012), and R.E.D. (2013), Haddon maintained his reputation for pushing the boundaries of contemporary gospel. During the mid-2010s, he became even more visible through the reality series Preachers of LA and continued to release albums that topped Billboard’s gospel chart, including Deitrick Haddon’s LXW (2014) and Masterpiece (2015). In 2017, Haddon released a live LP, Deitrick Haddon & Hill City Worship Camp, led by the single “A Billion People.” He then teamed with Grammy-winning producer Zaytoven to release the collaborative 2018 Christmas EP Greatest Gift. In June 2020, Haddon released the politically charged standalone track “I Can’t Breathe,” which referenced the death of George Floyd and spotlighted the Black Lives Matter movement.

Artist Spotlight: Deitrick Haddon Releases New Music Video For “Here Comes The Joy” was originally published on praisedc.com