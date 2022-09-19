Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Health officials are encouraging the public to get their flu vaccinations as they are bracing for a potentially severe flu season due to recent a spike in cases in the Southern Hemisphere.

VIA Fox Baltimore:

“Getting a flu shot can lower your chance of getting sick with flu. It can also lower your chance of getting really sick with flu and ending up in the ICU or having a serious case of influenza,” said Dr. Jason Bronner, a clinician at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Idaho.

As a reminder, anyone over six months can be vaccinated. Those with a higher risk of serious illness include those with chronic medical conditions like diabetes or heart problems, people over the age of 65, those with cancer, or others with compromised immune systems.

COVID-19 and the Flu are both respiratory viruses and symptoms can overlap. If concerned, reach out to your doctor and request to be tested for both. Along with the flu shot, you can protect others and yourself by staying home if you’re sick, washing your hands often and wearing a mask.

For more info, click here to visit the Maryland Department of Health’s website.

The post Health Officials Bracing For Potentially Severe Flu Season: ‘Get Vaccinated For Influenza’ appeared first on 92 Q.

