Erica Campbell and Chris Tomlin Announced as Co-Hosts for the 53rd Annual GMA DOVE AWARDS

Nashville, TN (September 19, 2022) – The Gospel Music Association is pleased to announce Erica Campbell and Chris Tomlin as the hosts for the 53rd Annual GMA Dove Awards. The GMA Dove Awards are happening live and in person in Nashville, TN, October 18th, 2022. This year’s broadcast will air exclusively on TBN and the TBN app, Friday, October 21st, 2022 at 8:00p.m. ET and 10:00p.m. ET, with an encore presentation on October 28th, 2022 at 8:00p.m. ET and 10:00p.m. ET.

“So honored to be a part of Christian and Gospel music‘s biggest night,” says Erica Campbell. “Let’s bring healing to this broken world, and encourage us all in the process to keep sharing the gospel! I’m so excited to host this year’s Dove Awards alongside Chris Tomlin. This is going to be great!”

“What an honor it is to co-host this year’s Dove Awards alongside Erica Campbell,” shared Chris. “I have been fortunate enough to attend the Doves for many years and each time I am reminded of the power of a song. I have always said songs are like arrows out of a bow…. you never know how far they will go, how far they will reach, and how God is going to use them and I’m so excited to have the opportunity to celebrate not only the incredible artists, but also all the writers, producers, musicians, and teams that work passionately to create something that truly has an eternal impact.”

Erica Campbell (half of the gospel duo Mary Mary) is a multi-platinum artist, TV personality and host of the nationally syndicated radio show Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell. She is a five-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist with 16 Stellar Awards, three NAACP Image Awards, two American Music Awards, four Soul Train Awards and 13 Dove Awards.

GRAMMY Award-winning artist Chris Tomlin, heralded as the “most often sung artist in the world” by TIME magazine, has inspired and uplifted an entire generation of believers. He has 17 #1 singles, has sold 12 million albums with 5.6 Billion career streams, won a GRAMMY, three Billboard Music Awards and 27 Dove Awards.

A limited number of tickets are still available. Music City Fan Experience tickets are also available – an unforgettable, multi-day Nashville get-a-way that includes tickets to the Dove Awards.

For the complete list of nominees, visit dovewards.com.

