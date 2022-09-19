Submissions For The 54th NAACP Image Awards Are Now Open

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

(Black PR Wire) Los Angeles – Recently, the NAACP announced 3 new submission categories for the 54th NAACP Image Awards. Recognized as the nation’s preeminent multicultural awards show from an African-American perspective, the 54th NAACP Image Awards will continue a tradition of excellence, uplifting values that inspire equality, justice, and progressive change, and highlighting artists committed to that purpose.

Entries can be submitted now through November 18, 2022 at www.naacpimageawards.net in the categories of motion picture, television + streaming, recording, literature, and podcasts. New submission categories include:

Television + Streaming: Outstanding Hairstyling; Outstanding Make-up; and Outstanding Costume Design

Motion Picture: Outstanding Hairstyling; Outstanding Make-up; and Outstanding Costume Design

The performance or project cannot be used from a previously released project that would have qualified in a previous year (i.e. a rebroadcast performance, a performance in a released film being rebroadcast, or a remix of a song or album from a previous year or reprint of a released book). Legacy projects that have been rebroadcasted or rereleased do not qualify.

Following are key calendar dates for the 54th NAACP Image Awards:

Tuesday, August 2 – Online submissions open

Friday, November 18 – Online submissions closes

Thursday, January 12 – Nominees Announced and Online public voting opens

Friday, February 10 – Public voting closes

Only submitted work will be reviewed for consideration. All entries are evaluated and narrowed to the top five in each category by members of the NAACP Image Awards Nominating Committees which are comprised of individuals within the entertainment industry (studio/network executives, actors, artists, managers, agents, publicists, journalists, literary agents, and others) NAACP Board members, NAACP Foundation Trustees, staff, partners and others.

For all information and latest news, please visit the official NAACP Image Awards website at http://www.naacpimageawards.net

