The homies are back with episode 18! Nick Cannon is multiplying again. When does it end? Is there a master plan behind Cannon’s fruitful family? Deion Sanders sends a challenge to fellow HBCUs but will they accept?

The homies also break down the weekend in College and NFL Football, Brett Favre controversy, “The Last Dance” brings in millions and more.

Want to try to beat the homies? CLICK HERE and select your weekly NFL winners in the “Beat The Homies Challenge”

Make sure you rate, like and subscribe to the I Hate The Homies Podcast and follow us on Instagram at:

@IHateTheHomies

@2Trillion

@RockTHolla

@DavidRobinsonAlso

I Hate The Homies Podcast ‘Family Ties’ | Episode 18 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com