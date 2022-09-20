Black USC Student Creates First Majorette Team, Sparking Another PWI & HBCU Debate

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Black USC student (@princesslang0) created the first majorette team at a Predominately White Institution (PWI). The ladies recently performed at their first game. Check out a trending video from their first performance inside.

One USC student shook up the Twitter timeline after sharing her first performance at USC. She created a majorette team called The Cardinal Divas of SC, and she says her and her girls are “UP NEXT.”

While some users congratulated the dancer and Cardinal Divas founder, others social media users felt it was a disservice to HBCU attendees.

The video posted by @princesslang0 on September 18th was captioned, “oh nothing… i created a majorette team at a PWI and performed at our first game. truly though i’m so blessed and can’t thank God enough. Thank you to my parents and to everyone who supported me along this LONG journey. and my girls FYE The Cardinal Divas of SC are UP NEXT.” It shows the ladies doing what looks like a traditional stand routine while fans cheered on for the USC football team behind them.

Check out the video:

The video subsequently sparked the age-old PWI vs HBCU debate on Twitter.

Another social media user quote tweeted the video saying, “As a black girl that went to a PWI, in the SEC, I actually don’t care for this lol. If you want the HBCU experience, then that’s where u should’ve went. I also don’t believe in taking away (enrollment/tuition) from the HBCUs that will give you this experience.”

Several users chimed in with their opinions about her starting her own majorette team at an institution that doesn’t traditionally offer these types of dance teams. Many users fear that the team will eventually have to accept White dancers as there is no real way to “gatekeep” who makes the team. Countless other users urge Black people to support a Black woman, who is bringing culture in any space that she occupies.

More recently, Dancing Dolls owner and serial entrepreneur, Dianna Williams said, “Well sis, let’s get this training started! I’m on the next flight to California!! Dm me.”

Another user says that USC has always had a history of all-Black dance teams.

Congrats to The Cardinal Divas of SC!

