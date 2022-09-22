Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley Principles To Win BIG: The Consequences Of Your Choices

Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell sets a new bar for syndicated morning programming. From the range of music styles to powerful interviews; and from the lively features to the fresh approach on news and listener engagement, award-winning gospel music singer and reality TV star, Erica Campbell creates a high-energy experience for listeners to start every day in FAITH, with LOVE and having JOY. Both the comedic genius and news savvy of Erica’s co-hosts allow for a fun twist on the serious issues impacting the lives of listeners. With nearly two decades in the music industry, Erica Campbell has repeatedly topped Billboard charts and won every music award possible as a member of the dynamic duo, Mary Mary and as a solo artist. A devoted wife and mother of three, Erica shares her life with the world on her televised reality show, Mary Mary. No stranger to the public eye, the social media maven has over 2 million followers she personally engages daily with inspiration and pure fun. Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell is the next natural progression of her career to extend her audience and share the life, music, and inspiration that makes her – ERICA.

Today, Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG is “The Consequences Of Your Choices.”

Today is the first day of the rest of your life. So you must decide what you’re going to do with it. Every morning you wake up, you face a series of choices, you can choose a choice, but you cannot choose the consequence of that choice. You can choose to get up and get busy or you can choose to stay in bed you can choose to do nothing with his day, or you can choose to make it an incredible day. You make the choice but keep in mind you can make the choice but you cannot choose the consequence of the choice.

Let’s say a person decides to jump off a building, they can make that choice, but they cannot choose the consequence. They might hit the ground and maybe miraculously bounce up and walk away but they might hit the ground splat you know what I’m saying? So you cannot choose which one will happen to you. So you must choose wise action and make a wise decision and decide to make the rest of your life the best of your life starting today. This is a great day for a great day.

