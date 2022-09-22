Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found on railroad tracks in South Baltimore.

Police said on Sept. 21 just before 2 p.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of Kloman Street for a “suspicious death.”

On the scene, they found the body of a woman with apparent signs of trauma lying under the railroad tracks.

The victim was removed and taken to the Medical Examiner’s Officer where a full autopsy will be performed to determine her cause of death.

Anyone with any information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-210.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested In Cherry Hill After Two Hour Long Standoff With Police

Woman’s Body Found On RailRoad Tracks In South Baltimore

Coppin State Receives $25K Grant For Nursing Students

Black Student Enrollment At Community Colleges Has Declined Since The Pandemic

Gen Z’s Favorite Gospel Singer ZACARDI CORTEZ Drops His Third Album

The post Woman’s Body Found On RailRoad Tracks In South Baltimore appeared first on 92 Q.

Woman’s Body Found On RailRoad Tracks In South Baltimore was originally published on 92q.com