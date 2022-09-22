Praise Featured Video CLOSE

We love to see HBCUs thriving especially the ones in our area. Coppin State University announced that they have received a $25,000 grant to prepare nursing students for the licensure exam!

The grant is from the Maryland Higher Education Commission and is going to the school’s Helene Fund School of Nursing in an effort to help address nursing shortages.

The grant money will also support and modernize undergraduate students as they prepare to take the National Council Licensure Exam aka NCLEX for Registered Nurses.

In addition, the grant will further support the School of Nursing to acquire and integrate ExamSoft learning assessment tools and software into the existing curriculum as well as instructional technology which will help prepare students for the newest iteration of the NCLEX-RN.

“Putting our Coppin-trained nurses on the path to licensure is how we define success for our School of Nursing,” said Coppin State University President Anthony L. Jenkins. “Our nurses are among the best in Maryland, because of our outstanding faculty and the guidance they provide. This software is a new tool in their toolkit to serve our students and help them secure a career that will transform their futures, as well as health outcomes for entire communities.”

The adoption of the technology will expose students to the new exam format that includes case studies and more questions related to clinical reasoning. Additionally, it will also allow students to study using mobile devices in classrooms and in their free time.

We’re happy to hear this and love to see Coppin students winning!

The post Coppin State Receives $25K Grant For Nursing Students appeared first on 92 Q.

