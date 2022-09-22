CeCe Winans Talks Being Back On The Road For The “Believe For It” Tour & More

Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell sets a new bar for syndicated morning programming. From the range of music styles to powerful interviews; and from the lively features to the fresh approach on news and listener engagement, award-winning gospel music singer and reality TV star, Erica Campbell creates a high-energy experience for listeners to start every day in FAITH, with LOVE and having JOY. Both the comedic genius and news savvy of Erica’s co-hosts allow for a fun twist on the serious issues impacting the lives of listeners. With nearly two decades in the music industry, Erica Campbell has repeatedly topped Billboard charts and won every music award possible as a member of the dynamic duo, Mary Mary and as a solo artist. A devoted wife and mother of three, Erica shares her life with the world on her televised reality show, Mary Mary. No stranger to the public eye, the social media maven has over 2 million followers she personally engages daily with inspiration and pure fun. Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell is the next natural progression of her career to extend her audience and share the life, music, and inspiration that makes her – ERICA.

The CeCe Winans “Believe For It” tour kicked off this week in Indianapolis and will be hitting a city near you. What is it like being on the road again? the award-winning singer stopped by the Get Up Church to talk about why she is back on tour to support of her album “Believe For It.”

Winans also talks about her upcoming book “Believe For It: Passing On Faith To The Next Generation.” When explaining the reasoning behind the making of the book, Winans said, “It’s about passing the state to the next generation. So we have to make sure that we’re passing the baton well. We have to make sure that whenever I’m gone that my daughter is strong that her children are strong and so that’s what this book is about because a lot of times people think they get to a certain age well I’m done no who told you you were done. There’s no retirement in the kingdom of God so this book is about making sure you wake up and understand it’s time to pour into somebody that’s coming behind me.”

The book is available for pre-order and will be released in November.

