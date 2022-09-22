Healthy Ever After: Dr. Yvette Marie Miller Talks National Sickle Cell Awareness Month

Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell sets a new bar for syndicated morning programming. From the range of music styles to powerful interviews; and from the lively features to the fresh approach on news and listener engagement, award-winning gospel music singer and reality TV star, Erica Campbell creates a high-energy experience for listeners to start every day in FAITH, with LOVE and having JOY. Both the comedic genius and news savvy of Erica’s co-hosts allow for a fun twist on the serious issues impacting the lives of listeners. With nearly two decades in the music industry, Erica Campbell has repeatedly topped Billboard charts and won every music award possible as a member of the dynamic duo, Mary Mary and as a solo artist. A devoted wife and mother of three, Erica shares her life with the world on her televised reality show, Mary Mary. No stranger to the public eye, the social media maven has over 2 million followers she personally engages daily with inspiration and pure fun. Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell is the next natural progression of her career to extend her audience and share the life, music, and inspiration that makes her – ERICA.

Did you know September is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month? The return of the Fall season can bring seasonal pain to people affected by the disease. To talk about everything from blood transfusions to tips for people and more, the Executive Medical Officer for the American Red Cross, Dr. Yvette Marie Miller stops by the Get Up Church.

ERICA: So can you briefly explain how and why Sickle Cell disproportionately affects the black community?

DR. MILLER: Sickle cell affects about 100,000 individuals in the U.S. And s Sickle Cell disease is basically a disease of geography. People that are from whose ancestors are from countries where Malaria’s endemic, have a higher incidence of having Sickle Cell disease.

ERICA: How does one contract sickle cell disease? And is it preventable?

DR. MILLER: Sickle Cell disease is a genetic disease that is inherited from one’s parents. Each parent has a sickle cell gene. And every time these parents have a child, there’s a 25% chance that that child will have sickle cell disease, so it is inherited from one’s parents.

ERICA: Let’s talk about the need for blood transfusions and blood donors. The Sickle Cell initiative that the American Red Cross is implementing.

DR. MILLER: So Sickle Cell disease primarily affects the red blood cells. Normal red blood cells are soft and round. But the condition the red blood cells are d or d, and they clump together and blocked blood vessels, preventing the tissues from getting oxygen, and that causes the two primary manifestations of Sickle Cell disease, which is pain crisis and anemia.

ERICA: We’re talking to Dr. Yvette Marie Miller, the executive medical officer for the American Red Cross donor, where can people go for more information?

DR. MILLER: Well, again, blood donation is essential for these patients with Sickle Cell disease because their red blood cells are abnormal. So anyone can donate blood, you can call 1-800-Red-Cross and make an appointment, or go to RedCrossblood.org and make an appointment as well.

GRIFF: Dr. Miller, I just want to know like some tips for people with Sickle Cell. Is there something they can eat? Is there exercise they can do? Is it because I know it is they go through excruciating pain? I have a couple of friends with it. And when it happens, it’s not a lot they can do.

DR. MILLER: Well, yes, that’s an important part of the work that we’re doing with the Red Cross in terms of blood donation. It can help patients take care of themselves. Now in terms of treatment, they can keep themselves warm, because when the weather changes, they can have additional symptoms related to their condition. This particular campaign initiative that we have “Joined By Blood” is to support the community in coming to donate blood and help patients with Sickle Cell disease.

