Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley Principles To Win BIG: How To Create A Winning Shot

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “How To Create A Winning Shot.”

In this time of challenge and change, I want to give you tips to come back in the game of life. We will have setbacks, but you must make wise decisions in order to win. Imagine a golfer hits a shot off the tee, and he or she hit the ball in a funny way in the fall takes a funny turn, and ends up in the woods, that golfer must first make a decision. He or she must decide to panic or not to panic.

The wise golfer will first stop and think about the best way to get the ball back into play. After achieving that goal, then he or she can focus on winning the lesson in crisis challenging times we must first decide not to panic and then get a plan to win. Once you do that you will be on your way to turning that setback into an incredible comeback.

