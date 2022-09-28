New Area Code Coming To Parts Of Maryland In 2023

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

The Maryland Public Service Commission announced that a new area code will be coming to the state of Maryland in 2023.

The area code “227” is being added in an effort to address the dwindling supply of available phone numbers with a 240 or 301 area code.

Residents and businesses who will be affected by the change include: Allegany, Charles, Garret, Montgomery, Prince George’s, St. Mary’s, and Washington counties as well as some areas in Frederick, Howard, Carroll, and Anne Arundel counties.

Officials said the supply of 240 and 301 numbers is anticipated to run out by the second quarter of 2023. Until that happens, no new numbers with a 227 area code will be issued.

Additionally. there won’t be any changes to the process for dialing a 10-digit phone number as a result of the change.

NOTE: Residents in the impacted counties are advised to make sure all the numbers stored in their devices have area codes and that services such as medical alert systems, security systems and security gates recognize the new 227 code as a valid phone number.

