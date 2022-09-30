Praise Featured Video CLOSE

The cool fall air is here and Friday started off pretty chilly for most of the state.

If you had to head out this morning, you know you had to grab that jacket! Baltimore woke up to temperatures in the mid-50s.

We should expect cloudy and gray conditions for the day with wet weather arriving later this evening as the remnants of Hurricane Ian make their way into the Maryland area.

According to recent weather reports, Baltimore is expected to pick up two to four inches of rain with isolated flooding.

Gusty Northeast winds are expected but meteorologists aren’t anticipating anything damaging.

If you have any Friday night plans, you may want to reconsider as the bulk of the rain is expected tonight into Saturday.

Moderate showers are expected to linger on Sunday before the system makes its way out on Monday.

Check out the forecast below:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

RELATED: Hurricanes ‘Disproportionately’ Harm Black Neighborhoods–It’s Because Of Environmental Racism

RELATED: 25 Photos Of Hurricane Ida’s Destruction Of The Northeast Tri-State

The post Chilly And Rainy Weekend Expected As Remnants Of Hurricane Ian Hit Maryland appeared first on 92 Q.

Chilly And Rainy Weekend Expected As Remnants Of Hurricane Ian Hit Maryland was originally published on 92q.com