Fall Is Here Do This Around The House Today

Since Fall has arrived, you know things change outside. However, there are somethings you do need to do around the house to keep the house prepared for the weather change. Here are a few things you can do today or plan to have done within the next few weeks:

Purchase a Programmable Thermostat

Fertilize your Lawn

Reverse your Ceiling Fan

Clean the Gutters

Clean the Fireplace and Chimney

Check Smoke Detectors

Remove Warm Clothes from Storage

Time to get to work. Take care of your home so your home can continue to take care of you!

If you have any other suggestions, drop them below so we can share with the audience your “must-do’s” as well.

